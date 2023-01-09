Browns to interview Jim Schwartz for DC job

The Cleveland Browns seem to have a no-stones-unturned approach to their defensive coordinator search. Just hours after firing Joe Woods after three years on the job, reports started surfacing of a bunch of names that the Browns were interested in interviewing for the position.

Our first post on Cleveland’s coaching decisions this morning noted a couple of names that the team might be looking at such as Brian Flores, Vic Fangio and Jim Schwartz. Both Flores and Schwartz work for NFL teams which meant the Browns would have to request permission to interview them while Fangio is consulting with Philadelphia so permission would not be required.

So far today, Cleveland has reportedly requested permission to speak to Flores, Jerod Meyo and Sean Desai. A little later in the afternoon, Schwartz was added to that list:

The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland's also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass't Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2023

The veteran Schwartz has been an important defensive coach in the NFL for years starting with his time on Bill Belichick’s staff with the Browns as a researcher. He was the Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator for seven years in the early 2000s, was the Detroit Lions head coach for five seasons including returning them to the playoffs for the first time in 12 years and then returned as a coordinator in Buffalo and Philadelphia including the running the defense for the Eagles championship in Super Bowl LII.

Schwartz spent this year as the senior defensive assistant back with the Titans.

With his wide-9 scheme and significant experience, Schwartz could be the favorite for the position with the Browns but will have to beat out an already-loaded group of interviewees.

We will continue to keep you up to date on all the names connected to Cleveland’s defensive coordinator search.