Browns vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 4 today against the Baltimore Ravens. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst).

CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 74 degrees (feels like 74 degrees) with a 3% chance of rain. 9 MPH winds from the Northeast.

74 degrees (feels like 74 degrees) with a 3% chance of rain. 9 MPH winds from the Northeast. Odds: Browns by 2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 39

TV Distribution Map

The game will be televised on CBS.

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns’ uniform will be brown jerseys and orange pants.

brown and seemingly orange for Sunday pic.twitter.com/yVupCY9uCv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 29, 2023

Here is the Week 4 poster for the Ravens vs. Browns game:

Connections

Browns DE Za’Darius Smith (2015-18) and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz (defensive assistant, 1996-98) are former Ravens.

(2015-18) and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz (defensive assistant, 1996-98) are former Ravens. Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. (2019-21), LB Jadeveon Clowney (2021-22), G Kevin Zeitler (2017-18) and QB Josh Johnson (2012) are all former Browns.

(2019-21), LB (2021-22), G (2017-18) and QB (2012) are all former Browns. Ravens President Sashi Brown worked for the Browns from 2013-17. After being hired as Executive Vice President and general counsel in 2013, he was promoted to executive vice president of football operations in 2016.

worked for the Browns from 2013-17. After being hired as Executive Vice President and general counsel in 2013, he was promoted to executive vice president of football operations in 2016. Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome is the Browns all-time leader in receiving yards (7,980), playing in 198 consecutive games over 13 seasons. Newsome was a first-round pick in 1978 who was later inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Newsome served in several positions in Cleveland’s front office before moving to Baltimore as VP of player personnel in 1996.

is the Browns all-time leader in receiving yards (7,980), playing in 198 consecutive games over 13 seasons. Newsome was a first-round pick in 1978 who was later inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Newsome served in several positions in Cleveland’s front office before moving to Baltimore as VP of player personnel in 1996. Ravens Director of Player Personnel George Kokinis served as Browns general manager in 2009 and in the scouting department from 1991-95.

served as Browns general manager in 2009 and in the scouting department from 1991-95. Ravens associate head coach/DL coach Anthony Weaver also coached the defensive line for the Browns from 2014-2015.

also coached the defensive line for the Browns from 2014-2015. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken served as the Browns offensive coordinator in 2019.

History