Video: Browns attention to detail helped sway Shelby Harris to sign

The Cleveland Browns added quite a few defenders this offseason with DT Dalvin Tomlinson and DE Za’Darius Smith getting the most attention. Late in the offseason, DT Shelby Harris joined the team despite interest from other franchises.

While it is hard to quantify how he’s helped individually in his 63 snaps on defense, Pro Football Reference credits him with eight tackles, one pressure and a half sack. Pro Football Focus has given him a solid grade overall (76.1) and, unsurprisingly, has him best as a run defender (78.6).

Harris shared what brought him to the Browns this year:

Why did @ShelbyHarris93 decide to sign with the Browns? #DawgPound



"When we came out here for a visit, they invited me and my wife to come... That was a big deal." ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Lsc4uYj8cY — The Reflog Show (@TheReflogShow) September 26, 2023

Football players are like the rest of us, the details matter. That Cleveland’s organization made sure that they were inviting Harris’ wife for the visit was memorable for the defensive tackle.

After his initial answer, Harris shared the draw of DC Jim Schwartz and what he saw on the roster. Early in the process, it is clear the free agent has made a good choice.