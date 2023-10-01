 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of BAL vs. CLE live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are trying to battle through a few unusual injuries on offense as they take on the Baltimore Ravens. Can the Browns seize first place in the AFC North?

VS.

Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
Date/Time: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Ian Eagle (play-by-play) & Charles Davis (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

We will have open threads for each quarter of the game and would love for you to comment along with us. As always, GO BROWNS!

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...