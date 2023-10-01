Video: David Njoku arrives to stadium with his face covered

The Cleveland Browns got surprise injury news Saturday as TE David Njoku received burns from his fire pit. Saturday night provided an update on what to expect today but many were wondering if we would see the results of the burns.

Walking into the stadium this morning, Njoku made sure no one saw anything:

Browns TE David Njoku, who suffered facial burns this weekend arrives at Browns Stadium in a full on mask.#Browns pic.twitter.com/6uOVE1SB3r — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 1, 2023

With one issue being whether or not Njoku can tolerate wearing his helmet due to the burns, it seems to be a good sign that he can tolerate wearing that mask.