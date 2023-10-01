Report: Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson for Week 4 vs Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have had a good, not great, start to the 2023 NFL season. At 2-1, the Browns sit tied atop the AFC North but had a real chance to start 3-0, lost RB Nick Chubb and OL Jack Conklin for the season and dealt with a shoulder injury to QB Deshaun Watson in preparation for their Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson didn’t play well the first two games of the year but turned things around in Week 3. He has gotten hit a lot throughout the start to the year which led to the shoulder injury.

A few hours before game time, Cleveland has made their decision on Watson as first reported by The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook:

DTR is starting, per source. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 1, 2023

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson gets his first start against a creative Ravens defense today. Veteran PJ Walker was elevated from the practice squad for today’s game as well.

Multiple reports have confirmed Stainbrook.

We will likely have to wait until the inactive reports come out at 11:30 AM to find out the status of TE David Njoku who walked into the stadium today with his face covered.

What is your confidence level in DTR today?