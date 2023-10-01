Browns, Ravens inactive reports: David Njoku, Deshaun Watson statuses official

The Cleveland Browns seemed to be the healthier team coming into their Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens but QB Deshaun Watson’s limited participation in practice all week was concerning. Then TE David Njoku popped up with burns that made him questionable for today’s game.

The Ravens listed five starters as out for the game and one as doubtful while four others were questionable.

We received early updates on Watson and Njoku on Sunday morning.

Now, with 90 minutes left until kickoff, we have both Cleveland and Baltimore sending in their inactive reports for Week 4 to make things official:

Browns Inactives

QB Deshaun Watson

OL Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden (elevated from practice squad in case Njoku couldn’t play)

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

Ravens Inactives

WR Rashod Bateman

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

CB Marlon Humphrey

OLB Adafe Oweh

OL Ronnie Stanley

FS Marcus Williams

QB Josh Johnson

Just a ton of starters on the list including Williams who was questionable for the game. Despite not having Watson, Baltimore’s injury concerns give Cleveland a better chance today.

OLB David Ojabo was placed on injured reserve Saturday with veteran Kyle Van Noy signed to the active roster to take his place.