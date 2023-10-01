Quick update on David Njoku for today

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly be without QB Deshaun Watson for today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens but multiple reports have better news for TE David Njoku:

Browns tight end David Njoku who has burns on his arms and face from a fire pit accident, will play today against the Ravens, per source. The team was concerned about his comfort wearing a helmet rubbing against the burns. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 1, 2023

We will get the official inactive report for the Browns and Ravens in about a half hour.