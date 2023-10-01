 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick update on David Njoku for today

While Watson is out, looks like Njoku is going to be active

By Jared Mueller
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly be without QB Deshaun Watson for today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens but multiple reports have better news for TE David Njoku:

We will get the official inactive report for the Browns and Ravens in about a half hour.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...