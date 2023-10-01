 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns injury: Update on Za’Darius Smith

Smith walked off under his own power

By Jared Mueller
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will likely have to rely on their defense today against the Baltimore Ravens with Deshaun Watson out for the game. During the Ravens second drive, DE Za’Darius Smith was injured during or after the Browns sacked QB Lamar Jackson.

Smith stayed on the field for a few extra minutes before heading off the field:

Update:

After a few quick series, Smith is back on the field:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...