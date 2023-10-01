Browns injury: Update on Za’Darius Smith

The Cleveland Browns will likely have to rely on their defense today against the Baltimore Ravens with Deshaun Watson out for the game. During the Ravens second drive, DE Za’Darius Smith was injured during or after the Browns sacked QB Lamar Jackson.

Smith stayed on the field for a few extra minutes before heading off the field:

Za'Darius Smith was down for a couple minutes but he jogged off on his own. He's in the tent now. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 1, 2023

Update:

After a few quick series, Smith is back on the field: