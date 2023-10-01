 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Update on Ethan Pocic’s injury coming out of halftime

More concerns for Cleveland versus Baltimore

By Jared Mueller
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are starting their game with low scoring, each with a turnover and injury issues. With QB Deshaun Watson out, the Browns will start their next offensive possession without center Ethan Pocic:

Questionable to return with a chest injury:

Coming out of halftime, Pocic has returned:

