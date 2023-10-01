Update on Ethan Pocic’s injury coming out of halftime

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are starting their game with low scoring, each with a turnover and injury issues. With QB Deshaun Watson out, the Browns will start their next offensive possession without center Ethan Pocic:
#Browns center Ethan Pocic headed to locker room with medical staff after time in medical tent.— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 1, 2023
Questionable to return with a chest injury:
#Browns C Ethan Pocic is questionable to return with a chest injury.— Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 1, 2023
Coming out of halftime, Pocic has returned:
Pocic is back in for the Browns.— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 1, 2023
