Browns injury: Dawand Jones limps off the field

With the game seemingly out of reach, the Cleveland Browns continue to deal with injuries against the Baltimore Ravens. With OL Ethan Pocic going out then in and back out, Nick Harris took over as the team’s center. Early in the 4th quarter, rookie OL Dawand Jones limped off the field:

Dawand Jones now leaving the game with trainers — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) October 1, 2023

Cleveland finished that possession without any update on Jones’ status or what his injury was. The game’s officials actually called the Browns training staff over to tend to Jones on the field.

We will keep you up to date as information becomes available on Jones’ injury.