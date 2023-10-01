 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns injury: Dawand Jones limps off the field

The rookie limped off after the refs noticed something

By Jared Mueller
Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

With the game seemingly out of reach, the Cleveland Browns continue to deal with injuries against the Baltimore Ravens. With OL Ethan Pocic going out then in and back out, Nick Harris took over as the team’s center. Early in the 4th quarter, rookie OL Dawand Jones limped off the field:

Cleveland finished that possession without any update on Jones’ status or what his injury was. The game’s officials actually called the Browns training staff over to tend to Jones on the field.

We will keep you up to date as information becomes available on Jones’ injury.

