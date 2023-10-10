Daily Dawg Chow 10/10: Watson doesn’t practice, fans and media assume the worst

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns Joel Bitonio on crutches last week, day-to-day (Jared Mueller) An unknown injury piles on the concern for the Browns
- Deshaun Watson updates following bye week are vague, concerning (Jared Mueller) With nothing required before Wednesday’s first injury report, the Browns are providing very little information
- Colts star will likely miss Week 7 matchup with Browns (Jared Mueller) While Jonathan Taylor just came back, Anthony Richardson will likely miss a few weeks
- How much are the 5-0 49ers favored over the Browns after the bye? (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 42 for the game.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- News and Notes: QB Deshaun Watson did not practice outside on Monday (clevelandbrowns.com) “As the Browns return from the bye week and begin their preparation to face the 49ers in Week 6, let’s take a look at some of the news and notes from Monday.”
- San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns picks, predictions, odds: Who wins in NFL Week 6? (AZ Central) “NFL Week 6 odds, picks, predictions, TV and streaming information for the Sunday football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns.”
- Should Browns Consider Trading For Former All-Pro Left Tackle? (Sports Illustrated) “As starting left tackle Jedrick Wills continues to struggle, Cleveland Browns may have to consider a trade at NFL deadline.”
- Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers tickets: How to get them and how much they cost (10/15/23) (cleveland.com) “Find out where to get tickets to see the Cleveland Browns play the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 15 and how much they cost.”
- It’s not just the Browns, the AFC North is a mess (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reviews the state of affairs for all four AFCN teams
Loading comments...