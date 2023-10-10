Browns QB plan if Deshaun Watson can’t play in Week 6

There is a long way to go before we know whether QB Deshaun Watson will be able to play in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cleveland Browns have been coy about things with vague statements from HC Kevin Stefanski.

Teams are not required to provide detailed information before Wednesday’s initial injury report but there is little benefit to the team to not be transparent.

According to a report Tuesday, Watson has a specific contusion to his shoulder.

With their starter out, the Browns rolled with rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 4 while elevating PJ Walker from the team’s practice squad. If Watson can’t go again this week, Cleveland reportedly plans to go with Walker as the starter against the 49ers:

The Browns are expected to start P.J. Walker over rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the event that Watson can’t play on Sunday, a league source tells TheOBR.com.

In Walker’s 15 games with the Carolina Panthers, including five starts last year, he’s completed 58% of his passes with three touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Given DTR’s struggles in Week 4 and the talented Niners defense, Walker’s experience, despite concerning career numbers, could give Cleveland the best chance of winning. If Walker is elevated for the game, he will only have one more time to be elevated before he’d have to join the 53-man roster in order to play.

Obviously, the Browns are hoping that Watson will be healthy but having the veteran ready for Week 6 is a safe decision.

Do you think starting Walker over DTR in Week 6 is the best move for the Browns if Watson can’t play?