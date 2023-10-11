Browns Reacts Week 6 - Can Cleveland still compete with the 49ers?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The bye week has come and gone, and now the Browns are getting ready to take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. We thought we would have more clarity on the team’s quarterback situation, but it’s as murky as ever — with fan confidence in the Browns already sinking heading into the bye, I don’t expect it to get any better with a talented team like San Francisco ahead of us — but still cast your vote, nonetheless.

We are asking two other questions this week. The first one asks what you expect the outcome of this Sunday’s game against the 49ers to be. I don’t think fans are too optimistic, given what happened against the Ravens, but maybe there will be some optimism for the defense to carry the team.

The other question asks who you think should start at quarterback, if Deshaun Watson can’t play. We know that rumors have indicated that P.J. Walker might get the start, but use your own opinion on who you’d want to see: Walker, or DTR?