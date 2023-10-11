 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Dawg Chow 10/11: DeShaun Watson contusion has Browns thinking contingency

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:

More Cleveland Browns news:

Going into just the fifth game of the season, should the Browns have urgency this week?

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...