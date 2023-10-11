Daily Dawg Chow 10/11: DeShaun Watson contusion has Browns thinking contingency

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns see Pittsburgh, Cincinnati close the gap heading into Week 6 (Chris Pokorny) The Browns fell one spot while they were idle during the bye.
- Browns QB plan if Deshaun Watson can’t play in Week 6 (Jared Mueller) Deshaun Watson, DTR and PJ Walker are the three options at QB for the Browns
- Deshaun Watson injury: Clarity on injury, what he did on Monday (Jared Mueller) More certainty but more uncertainty as well
- AFC North in Review: Week 5 (Curtiss Brown) Steelers, Ravens lead the division, Bengals look reborn and the Browns are just a half-game back
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Deshaun Watson’s right shoulder contusion is in his rotator cuff; still day to day as Browns prepare for 5-0 (cleveland.com) “CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson’s right shoulder contusion is to his rotator cuff, a league source confirmed for cleveland.com.”
- Browns Will Reportedly Turn To PJ Walker If Deshaun Watson Can’t Play Sunday (Sports Illustrated) “This story will continue to develop as we learn more about the status of Watson’s throwing shoulder. But if Watson is unable to go, a report surfaced that PJ Walker would get the starting nod this weekend instead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.”
- Report: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s status up in air for Sunday because of ‘rotator cuff contusion’ (WKYC) “Originally reported generically as a “right shoulder contusion,” Pelissero’s sources say Watson has a “rotator cuff contusion.”
- Browns: 2 best deals to make before 2023 NFL trade deadline (ClutchPoints) “These trades involve acquiring Garett Bolles and Michael Carter. These are two players who could help the Browns improve their performance on the field.”
- Browns who need to step up right now (Youtube) Quincy Carrier identifies a few players that need a sense of urgency as the season resumes
Going into just the fifth game of the season, should the Browns have urgency this week?
Loading comments...