San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 6 TV Map

The Week 6 game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt & Greg Olsen

Ohio Coverage: All of Ohio will get to see the game. The Browns game will air locally on WJW (Channel 8.1).

National Coverage: There are three games on FOX during the early slot, and the Browns’ game has most of the country, including the East Coast and West Coast, but not all of the Northern and Southern states.

The RED areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 6 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND