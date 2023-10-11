Deshaun Watson practice participation update for Wednesday

The mystery surrounding Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will continue to become more clear as the week goes on. Monday, Watson worked inside with trainers while doing some throwing. Tuesday, we got clarity on the nature of Watson’s injury.

Along with the quarterback, there are multiple injury concerns around the team including OL Joel Bitonio who was reportedly on crutches during the bye week.

Wednesday, the first day the team is required to provide clear injury reports, the Browns starting quarterback will not be participating in practice:

Deshaun Watson will not practice today, per the team’s usual Wednesday pre-practice availability report. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 11, 2023

It is possible that Watson will once again work inside with trainers but we will have to wait for more information from HC Kevin Stefanski.

If Cleveland’s starter is not able to play, reports are that veteran PJ Walker, not rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, will get the start in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker brings more experience to the field but how much better he is than DTR is a question.

Watson not practicing is far from the only bad news as Bitonio, DE Myles Garrett and TE David Njoku will also not practice with new information that the offensive lineman is dealing with a knee issue:

Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Joel Bitonio (knee), Myles Garrett (foot), David Njoku (face, hand) will NOT practice for the #Browns today. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) October 11, 2023

Are you concerned that Watson (and the other three) are not participating today or waiting until Friday to raise your concern level?

