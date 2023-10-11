David Njoku shares pictures of his facial burns and they are intense

Injury concerns are the biggest story for the Cleveland Browns going into Week 6. QB Deshaun Watson didn’t participate in practice Wednesday but, as of almost 8 PM, the Browns have not released their first injury report for the week. More mystery in a week of mystery.

Warning: The photos a few paragraphs down are graphic and intense. If you are prone to be bothered by visuals, especially of burns, we encourage you to click away from this piece now.

Along with Watson, we found out that DE Myles Garrett, OL Joel Bitonio and TE David Njoku were not participating in the midweek practice.

While mystery has surrounded both Watson and Bitonio’s injuries, we knew that Njoku suffered burns at home lighting his fire pit. What we didn’t know, is just how bad the burns were.

Wednesday, the Browns tight end provided the first photos of his face after the accident (click the arrow on the first photo to see the ones of his face):

Seeing the photos makes it even more impressive that Njoku not only played but led the team with six receptions and 46 yards.

We will keep you up to date on all the injury statuses as they become available throughout the week.

Now seeing Njoku’s burns, 2 weeks later, what do you think of his decision to play in Week 4?