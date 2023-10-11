Browns-Niners First Injury Report: 4 Cleveland, 1 San Fran DNPs due to injuries

In a story of two teams on different trajectories, so far, in the 2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers injury reports match that disparity.

Just released at 8 PM, when we normally have the Browns much earlier in the afternoon, we already knew four players who didn’t participate for the home team on Wednesday but a couple of other names popped up as well. The Niners are much more healthy.

If you missed TE David Njoku sharing the first photos of his intense facial burns, which are keeping him out of practice, you can see those here.

Browns Injury Report

WR Amari Cooper - DNP - Rest

OL Joel Bitonio - DNP - Knee

DE Myles Garrett - DNP - Foot

TE David Njoku - DNP - Face, Hand

QB Deshaun Watson - DNP - Right shoulder

RB Jerome Ford - Limited - Knee

OL Ethan Pocic - Limited - Chest, Knee, Foot

Niners Injury Report

LB Dre Greenlaw - DNP - Rest

TE George Kittle - DNP - Rest

OL Trent Williams - DNP - Rest

RB Elijah Mitchell - DNP - Knee

OL Aaron Banks - Limited - Shoulder

We will keep you up to date as injury reports become available the next two days.