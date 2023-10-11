Browns-Niners First Injury Report: 4 Cleveland, 1 San Fran DNPs due to injuries

In a story of two teams on different trajectories, so far, in the 2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers injury reports match that disparity.
Just released at 8 PM, when we normally have the Browns much earlier in the afternoon, we already knew four players who didn’t participate for the home team on Wednesday but a couple of other names popped up as well. The Niners are much more healthy.
If you missed TE David Njoku sharing the first photos of his intense facial burns, which are keeping him out of practice, you can see those here.
Browns Injury Report
- WR Amari Cooper - DNP - Rest
- OL Joel Bitonio - DNP - Knee
- DE Myles Garrett - DNP - Foot
- TE David Njoku - DNP - Face, Hand
- QB Deshaun Watson - DNP - Right shoulder
- RB Jerome Ford - Limited - Knee
- OL Ethan Pocic - Limited - Chest, Knee, Foot
Niners Injury Report
- LB Dre Greenlaw - DNP - Rest
- TE George Kittle - DNP - Rest
- OL Trent Williams - DNP - Rest
- RB Elijah Mitchell - DNP - Knee
- OL Aaron Banks - Limited - Shoulder
We will keep you up to date as injury reports become available the next two days.
