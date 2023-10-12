NFL Picks Week 6, and media picks for 49ers vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 7.5 point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 6 game between the Browns and 49ers:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - 49ers 26, Browns 23

This is one of those be-careful games in the NFL. The 49ers are the best team, but they put a lot in the Dallas game last week and the Browns are coming off a bye. If Cleveland has quarterback Deshaun Watson back here to face that vaunted 49ers defense, it will hang around. If not, P.J. Walker will have a tough go. I say Watson plays and the Browns make it close.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - 49ers 31, Browns 20

The problem for the Browns is that they have two options this week and neither option is good: They can throw Watson out there with an injured shoulder against a 49ers defense that will likely eat him alive or they can start rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson against a 49ers defense that will likely eat him alive. They could also roll with PJ Walker, but that doesn’t change my point: Somebody is going to get eaten alive in this game and it’s most likely going to be whoever is under center for the Browns. Although the Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL, I’m not sure that’s going to be enough to keep them in the game against the 49ers, who have scored at least 30 points in every game they’ve played this season. Also, Kyle Shanahan spent one season in Cleveland and I’m pretty sure he hated it, so I feel like he’s going to be pretty hellbent on beating the Browns this week.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - 49ers 30, Browns 14

This number isn’t really respecting the fact the 49ers are an offensive machine with all their key weapons healthy around Brock Purdy. It also doesn’t factor how well they travel east with Kyle Shanahan and that the Browns’ two key players, Deshaun Watson and Myles Garrett, coming in nursing injuries. The Browns’ defense is good, but the 49ers are too multiple, versatile and explosive for them and their offensive line will get ripped in front of Watson.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - 49ers 24, Browns 16

These teams have the two best defenses in the league to this point. Cleveland allows 15.0 points and 196.8 yards per game, and Jim Schwartz will bring the pressure against Brock Purdy. San Francisco, however, has enough options to offset that, and their defense allows 13.6 points and 266.8 yards per game. Deshaun Watson (shoulder) should return here. The Browns have won the last three home meetings against the 49ers, but this team is different.

