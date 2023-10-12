Daily Dawg Chow 10/12: DeShaun Watson’s status for Sunday still unclear

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns-Niners First Injury Report: 4 Cleveland, 1 San Fran DNPs due to injuries (Jared Mueller) Elijah Mitchell the lone 49ers player not practicing Wednesday
- David Njoku shares pictures of his facial burns and they are intense (Jared Mueller) The burns did not keep the tight end from playing just days later
- Deshaun Watson practice participation update for Wednesday (Jared Mueller) Still a lot of questions about the Browns QB for this week
- Browns Reacts Week 6 - Can Cleveland still compete with the 49ers? (Chris Pokorny) And who should start at quarterback?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson Admits He Wasn’t Expecting To Play In Week Four (Sports Illustrated) “Speaking with the media at his locker on Wednesday, the 2023 fifth-round draft pick – better known by his nickname, DTR – told reporters that he truly “had no idea he was going to start” in Week Four. He added that he received official word he’d be making his first career start around 10:30 a.m. that morning.”
- Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku reveals extent of facial burns from fire pit accident (WOIO) “I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue and shed some positive light on an otherwise unfortunate incident,” Njoku posted on his @MillionsDotCo page. “With that said, I’m proud to launch the new Njoku ‘Withstand’ merch line, supporting burn care, prevention, and research.”
- Turning the Page to the 49ers with Dalvin Tomlinson (clevelandbrowns.com) “It’s a “First Friday” edition of Cleveland Browns Daily. Z and Gibbay give us a preview of the 49ers and Z sits down with Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson.”
- San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 game (USA Today) “49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has dominated with three 100-yard games this season, but was held to 51 yards and lost a fumble in a 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco’s offense didn’t miss a step as Brock Purdy threw four touchdowns, including three to tight end George Kittle.”
- Can the Browns’ defense carry this offense to the playoffs? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers one avenue for success in 2023
What do you think the Browns odds should be in Week 6 without Watson? As Carrier asks, can the Browns defense carry the team?
