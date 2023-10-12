What do the Browns “owe” the fans in terms of communication?

The Cleveland Browns are rarely normal. Rarely smooth. Rarely highly functioning. Rarely does what the team does make sense.

In Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told the media that QB Deshaun Watson was medically cleared. All of the communication that week was that they expected Watson to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson’s injury kept him out.

Then the bye week happened and, despite all the rest, Watson wasn’t back on the field Monday or Wednesday for the Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Stefanski changed his language to “functionally ready” instead of “medically cleared.”

For Cleveland fans, the vaguery, the uncertainty, the mystery seems to harken back to the lack of normalcy around the team. Things seem disjointed, drama-oriented and, based on decades of history, destined to lead to some sort of major move.

The general consensus among many Browns fans is that Stefanski and the team owe more and better communication of what is going on with Watson and in general.

One tweet sums it up well and it is from a generally positive, optimistic fan:

Browns fans deserve an explanation of why this injury was so obviously mishandled. https://t.co/AnJ2IuKdVQ — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) October 12, 2023

Fans seem frustrated by vague answers, repetitive use of words that seem meaningless at this point (“We have to play better. I have to coach better.”) and want more transparency from the team. The NFL dictates a certain level of communication, via injury reports and the like, but fans seem to want more.

We want to hear from you. When it comes to communication, whether about Watson’s injury or just in general, what do you believe Stefanski and the organization owe to the fans?

Jump in the comment section below to see what others are thinking and share your thoughts.