Thursday Night Football, Week 6: Broncos vs. Chiefs betting odds, pick

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce is expected to play, but it might not matter with how porous the Broncos’ defense has been.

The Dolphins are a high-octane offense and scored 70 points on them, but I think one would argue that the Commanders, Bears, and Jets don’t have the best offenses — yet they scored 35, 28, and 31 points, respectively, against them. Russell Wilson isn’t necessarily to blame for the Broncos’ faults, and statistically, he has played pretty well this season. But Denver is just not a good team, and they are looking to offload assets. This should be an ugly one in favor of the Chiefs. Chiefs 35, Broncos 13.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 11 point favorites against the Broncos.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.