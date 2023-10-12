Niners host strategic workout to prepare for Browns game

A smart organization doing smart things, the San Francisco 49ers are focused on the details in preparation for the Cleveland Browns game this week. Enter punter Matt Haack to replicate what left-footed punter Corey Bojorquez will present on Sunday:

The #49ers worked out punter Matt Haack (Arizona State). Why? Haack a left-footed punter. So is Cleveland's Corey Bojorquez. The team brought in Haack in order to give Ray-Ray McCloud some valuable practice time fieldings punts from a lefty. — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) October 12, 2023

Great organizations do the big and small things well. Here, we see one of the small details that makes the Niners so good.