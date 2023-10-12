 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Niners host strategic workout to prepare for Browns game

Matt Haack gave the Niners returners some extra practice

By Jared Mueller
NFL: DEC 26 Chargers at Colts Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A smart organization doing smart things, the San Francisco 49ers are focused on the details in preparation for the Cleveland Browns game this week. Enter punter Matt Haack to replicate what left-footed punter Corey Bojorquez will present on Sunday:

Great organizations do the big and small things well. Here, we see one of the small details that makes the Niners so good.

