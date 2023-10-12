Report: Deshaun Watson, Week 6 decision reached on Thursday

After Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, it seemed unlikely that he would play in Week 6 versus the San Francisco 49ers. Browns vs Niners already had a big point spread with the home team a seven-point underdog.

Watson first injured his shoulder against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. The team indicated that they believed Watson would be ready to play in Week 4 but was ruled out before the start of the game. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start for Cleveland in an AFC North route from the Baltimore Ravens.

With Watson not practicing, the point spread grew throughout the week. That number will likely jump as it looks like PJ Walker will be starting for Cleveland on Sunday:

I’m told the #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday vs the 5-0 #49ers, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 12, 2023

Brad Stainbrook of The OBR also noted that Watson would be out on Sunday.

Assuming the Browns starting quarterback will return in Week 7 would be foolish at this time. If he does, Watson will have gone four weeks between throwing a pass in an NFL game.

We will keep you updated with more information, including any others confirming the above report, as it becomes available.

Given the opponent in Week 6, is Watson sitting the best decision for the Browns overall season?