Browns fans think Cleveland will be destroyed by the San Francisco 49ers

Each week during season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics.

After the team’s bye week, 28% of fans are confident in the direction of the team. That is a drop from the 34% confidence rate heading into the bye. With the news that Deshaun Watson isn’t starting and the fact that Cleveland could be facing the best team in football, it is not a surprise that fans have a gloomy outlook about the team at the moment. The Browns will have to try to get things back together during the season to win back the confidence of fans. Fan confidence in the 49ers was at 99% after improving to 5-0 last week.

We asked two other questions this week. The first was about the outcome of this week’s game against the 49ers. We know home fans are usually overly optimistic, but even Browns fans see the writing on the wall with this one: 74% of fans think that Cleveland will get destroyed, 15% see them losing a close one, and 11% see the Browns actually winning.

The other question was which quarterback should start with Deshaun Watson out. Even though fans were high on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, they’ve soured on him quickly and are willing to give P.J. Walker a shot.

