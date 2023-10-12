Browns-Niners Thursday Injury Report: Cedric Tillman joins the list, San Fran gets healthier

In a story of two teams on different trajectories, so far, in the 2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers injury reports match that disparity. We have a report Thursday night that QB Deshaun Watson will not play on Sunday but nothing official yet.
Wednesday, the Browns had four players sitting due to injury while the Niners had just one. Thursday, Cleveland is back to four players with DE Myles Garrett returning to practice but WR Cedric Tillman sitting out.
If you missed TE David Njoku sharing the first photos of his intense facial burns, which are keeping him out of practice, you can see those here.
Browns Injury Report
- OL Joel Bitonio - DNP - Knee
- DE Myles Garrett -
DNPLimited - Foot
- TE David Njoku - DNP - Face, Hand
- QB Deshaun Watson - DNP - Right shoulder
- WR Cedric Tillman - DNP - Hip
- RB Jerome Ford -
LimitedFull - Knee
- OL Ethan Pocic - Limited - Chest, Knee, Foot
Niners Injury Report
- LB Dre Greenlaw - DNP - Rest, Hamstring
- RB Elijah Mitchell -
DNPLimited - Knee
- OL Aaron Banks - Limited - Shoulder
We will keep you up to date as the final injury report becomes available on Friday.
