Daily Dawg Chow 10/13: P.J. Walker will get a shot

- Report: Deshaun Watson, Week 6 decision reached on Thursday (Jared Mueller) After not practicing the first two days of the week, the Deshaun Watson decision for the Browns felt inevitable
- NFL Picks Week 6, and media picks for 49ers vs. Browns (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 6 games, plus the national media make their predictions for 49ers vs. Browns.
- Browns fans think Cleveland will be destroyed by the San Francisco 49ers (Chris Pokorny) Fans are usually die-hard homers, but Browns fans don’t see much hope against the 49ers.
- Alex Van Pelt: Everyone should ‘prepare as if they’re starters’ (Thomas Moore) Cleveland’s OC shares the reality of life in the NFL as the Browns prepare for what will likely be another game without QB Deshaun Watson.
- Deshaun Watson out vs. 49ers: Here’s what Browns plan to do with veteran QB not playing due to shoulder injury (CBS) “Instead, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that if Watson couldn’t play, the Browns would start veteran P.J. Walker. He will be elevated from the practice squad ahead of the game.”
- Greg Newsome II: Browns players weren’t mad at Deshaun Watson when he couldn’t face Ravens; Alex Van Pelt def (cleveland.com) “Of course, everyone wants their starting quarterback to play in the game,” Newsome told cleveland.com. “But no one ever discredits anyone from an injury. Injuries happen and no, we’re behind him the whole way. No, we weren’t aggravated.”
- Browns worked to address turnover struggles during bye week (clevelandbrowns.com) “The number one thing that we have to do is something that Kevin (Stefanski) has preached since the day he got the job, and that’s protect the football,” Berry said in Week 5.”
- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku reveals severity of facial burns after fire pit accident (NBC) “I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue and shed some positive light on an otherwise unfortunate incident,” Njoku said.”
- Breaking: DeShaun Watson is officially out and P.J. Walker is in v.s. 49ers (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the injury news
