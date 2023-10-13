Browns officially rule out Deshaun Watson; Report on his workouts and reason he’s out

The Cleveland Browns will once again go into battle without QB Deshaun Watson in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. Watson missed Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens but was expected to return in Week 6, after the team’s bye week, to take on the vaunted Niners team.

Instead, as reported first last night by Josina Anderson, Watson will miss his second game and will have at least four weeks off between playing. That is if he is able to play in Week 7.

The Browns made the move official on Friday, ruling Watson out. The point spread has jumped up to 10 points in favor of San Francisco for Sunday’s game.

According to a report, Watson worked hard this week to try to get ready but isn’t able to throw a ball with enough velocity to play:

Despite his shoulder being structurally sound, I'm told Deshaun Watson has worked hard with trainers to get back. It was explained to me by a source, he can't drive through the ball at a high level to play in a game. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 13, 2023

With Watson out, veteran PJ Walker will get the start over rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Walker is still on Cleveland’s practice squad but will be elevated for Sunday’s game.

Given the reports of Watson’s efforts with the trainers, it is unlikely that he will be placed on injured reserve, which would cost him a minimum of four games, but expectations should be tampered for Week 7 until the quarterback sees the field for practice in back-to-back days.

How do you feel about Watson being ruled out? Does Russini’s report encourage you for the QBs effort?