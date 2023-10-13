At this point, we don’t know.

That is probably the best way to describe what is going on with Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s injury since Week 4 of the NFL season. We will look to put together a timeline of what communications, specifically, have been put out since the week before the game but, for now, we know Watson will miss his second straight game despite having a bye week to get healthy.

Whether it is a shoulder contusion, a bruise, a rotator cuff contusion or something more will have to wait until we know the end of the story.

Friday night, a few reports came out that provided a little more context and threw a lot of doubt on whether Watson will be ready over the next few weeks. First, Mary Kay Cabot noted that the Browns quarterback “could miss multiple more games with a strain-like deep contusion in rotator cuff.”

According to Cabot, it does not appear that Watson will need surgery but that does not seem to be ruled out at this time.

A little bit later, Jeff Howe noted that not only is Cleveland’s quarterback not going to play this week but he is not cleared to do so:

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has a rotator cuff injury and has not yet been cleared to return to play, per source. Next week is a possibility. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 13, 2023

Unless Watson hurt himself worse during his rehab process, which seems unlikely since he threw some this week after not throwing at all the previous two weeks, Howe’s report seems to fly in the face of HC Kevin Stefanski’s “medically cleared” comments from Week 4.

As long-time AP writer Tom Withers tweeted, and we started this article, we don’t know what is really going on:

Nobody knows. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 13, 2023

Perhaps there is a big conspiracy. Perhaps Watson’s shoulder is worse than first impressions gave off. Perhaps there is some big riff between the head coach and quarterback. Perhaps we have proof of aliens (it seems like we do and we’ve all just nodded along to it).

At this point, with the Browns, in general, and Watson, in particular, anything is possible. We just have to keep updating you as information comes out and see where things end.

What information do you trust at this point? Are you tired of hearing about Watson’s injury or like to know everything you can?

