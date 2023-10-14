Browns-49ers DraftKings Week 6 prop bets: Bet on Kareem Hunt in more ways than one

The Cleveland Browns host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season this Sunday, October 15, at 1:00 PM ET. The Browns are 9.5-point underdogs against the 49ers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are my favorite player prop bets from the Browns’ perspective in Week 6.

P.J. Walker Under 171.5 Yards Passing (-125)

Even though it was with a different team (Carolina), in his three years worth of action with them, P.J. Walker had two games in which he threw over 200 yards passing. Most times, it was difficult for him to surpass 100 yards passing on the day. Going against one of the top defenses in the NFL, without Joel Bitonio and the offensive line not playing well, it’s hard to imagine Walker getting past 171 yards on the day.

Kareem Hunt Over 18.5 Yards Rushing (-120)

Although the 49ers might stack the box, you have to imagine that the Browns will try to find a way to run the ball. Even if the yards per carry are low, like 2.0 YPC or 3.0 YPC, that is something that Kareem Hunt can get to. All it takes is one decent run to make getting over 18.5 yards rushing a relative breeze.

Kareem Hunt Over 5.5 Yards Receiving (-120)

This is basically the same story as the previous part, but this time it’s receiving. All Kareem Hunt needs here is one catch for six yards. If he is in on third down and other downs often, it’s hard to imagine that P.J. Walker won’t look to him as a checkdown option. Yes, I know Jerome Ford is the starter, but Hunt’s yardage that he needs for these bets is so low that I have to roll with him.

