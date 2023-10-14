Way Too Early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 6.0

Another week has come and gone in the football season and we’re already in mid-October, but it seems like it just started. The action has been exciting at both the collegiate and NFL levels regardless of the panic, doom, and gloom the Cleveland Browns have caused by their own accords.

As we look ahead to the college ranks this week, we have some big-time Top 25 matchups with Washington/Oregon, USC/Notre Dame, North Carolina/Miami, and UCLA/Oregon State which should all have some NFL prospects to watch.

Round 2

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas: A Georgia transfer during the offseason, Mitchell has made an early impact on the Longhorns offense. Great size at 6’4 but has a smaller frame at 196 lbs., Mitchell is explosive at 14.2 yards per reception and four touchdowns and would add some juice to a Browns wide receiver room that could be shaken up this coming offseason.

Texas is on their bye week and will play next versus Houston on October 21 at 4 p.m. on FOX

Round 3

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma: Guyton was the best offensive tackle on the board when this selection was made, however, he’s currently the right tackle for the Sooners which is the tackle position the Browns don’t need addressing although he has played some but minimal snaps at left tackle. The redshirt junior is another massive human being at 6’7 and 328 lbs. and has only allowed two sacks and 11 pressures in 416 pass-blocking snaps during his two seasons in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is on their bye week and will play next versus UCF at noon on ABC

Round 5

Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State: Ransom is an interesting prospect in the Buckeyes secondary. He has the ability to play both safety positions and grades out well on PFF but also struggles as a tackle with 29 missed tackles during his collegiate career. He’s above average as a coverage guy which would lead to thinking he’ll be better suited as a free safety going forward.

Ohio State plays Saturday versus Purdue at noon on Peacock

Round 6

Devin Neal, RB, Kansas: The junior running back is well on his way to another 1,000-yard season for the Jayhawks and is putting up some mind-boggling numbers already this season. Neal is averaging 7.7 yards per carry and 7.8 per carry in conference play. Displays the ability as the receiver but his blocking would need some improvement if he wants to play under Browns running back coach Stump Mitchell.

Kansas plays Saturday versus Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. on FS1

Round 7

Beaux Limmer, iOL, Arkansas: Currently the starting center for the Razorbacks, Limmer was also the right guard the last several seasons in Arkansas. He’s been solid as a run blocker and times has been solid as a pass blocker during his four-plus seasons although so far this season he has graded poorly allowing two sacks and six pressures.

Arkansas plays Saturday versus Alabama at noon on ESPN

Deshawn Pace, LB, Cincinnati: Listed as a STAR on the Bearcats’ defense, Pace is a versatile player who has time at both safety and linebacker. He’s been focused more on safety this season with 23 tackles (three for a loss), 0.5 sacks, and four pass deflections and safety might be his future in the pros because of his slight frame at 6’2 and 212 lbs. but as we know with Jim Schwartz history, there’s a chance he gets a shot at linebacker where he excelled in previous seasons in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati plays Saturday versus Iowa State at noon on FS1

Michael Trigg, TE, Mississippi: Trigg will be an interesting prospect to watch through the draft process after the season as he’s no longer with the team. Formerly with USC, Trigg played in just ten games under Lane Kiffin making 21 catches for 221 yards and four touchdowns.

NFL Mock Draft Database was used for this mock scenario