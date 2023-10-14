Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/14/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- New reports update Deshaun Watson’s injury, potential for more missed games (Jared Mueller) - At this point, we don’t know. That is probably the best way to describe what is going on with Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s injury since Week 4 of the NFL season. We will look to put together a timeline of what communications, specifically, have been put out since the week before the game but, for now, we know Watson will miss his second straight game despite having a bye week to get healthy.
- Browns officially rule out Deshaun Watson (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns will once again go into battle without quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.
- Browns first rivalry: San Francisco 49ers (Barry Shuck) - The Browns and the 49ers have been playing each other since the start of the AAFC in 1946.
- P.J. Walker: ‘It’s just always be ready’ (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns made the inevitable a reality on Friday with the announcement that P.J. Walker will start at quarterback on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
- Browns rule out 3 offensive players, 2 others questionable for Niners game (Jared Mueller) - A whole lot of concern on the offensive side of the ball which has bumped the Browns vs Niners spread to 10.
- Scouting the San Francisco 49ers with our Q&A with Niners Nation (Chris Pokorny) - This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the San Francisco 49ers. To help preview a few topics from the 49ers’ perspective, we reached out to Ryan Bainbridge from Niners Nation and exchanged five questions with him.
- Browns vs. 49ers: Week 6 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the dawn of the P.J. Walker era at quarterback. Here is everything you need to know about the game.
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson could miss multiple more games with strain-like deep contusion in rotator cuff (cleveland.com) - Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for his second straight game — against the 5-0 49ers on Sunday — and could miss multiple more games with his right rotator cuff contusion, a league source tells cleveland.com.
- David Njoku grateful wasn’t blinded, is able to play after getting burned in fire (Browns Zone) - David Njoku sat at his locker Friday and welcomed reporters. Two weeks after being burned in a harrowing fire, he was ready to talk.
- Browns, 49ers boast elite, attacking defenses with a Jim Schwartz link (Beacon Journal) - The similarities were striking to Brock Purdy. As the San Francisco 49ers quarterback started the process of film study for Sunday’s game at the Browns, there was something he couldn’t help but notice. It almost seemed like, to him, he was watching a repeat of a film he had seen several times before. That’s because, to Purdy, it was like he was watching what he has seen every day in practice from the 49ers’ own defense.
- Am I really dumb enough to believe Browns have a chance vs. 49ers? (Terry Pluto) - How can the Browns win this game? They can’t. That’s my first thought …
- Brock Purdy has added a new dimension to the 49ers offense—and it may finally put San Francisco over the top (The Ringer) - Kyle Shanahan’s system has long raised the floor for quarterbacks. Purdy can do just enough to raise the ceiling of the offense.
- Philadelphia Eagles look to maintain perfect all-time record vs. New York Jets in Week 6 (NFL.com) - In the 104-year history of the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have never lost to the New York Jets. Ahead of Sunday’s showdown at MetLife Stadium, Philly sits 12-0 all-time against Gang Green. It’s the best win-loss record by one team over another all-time, per NFL Research.
- Josh Dobbs, Aw Shucks (Revenge of the Birds) - When the Arizona Cardinals traded a 5th round pick to the Cleveland Browns a mere two weeks before the regular NFL season began, I immediately reached out to my good friend, Barry Shuck, the highly regarded, veteran writer for SB Nation’s Dawgs by Nature. I asked Barry for his insights regarding the Josh Dobbs trade. Here is what Barry sent me.
- Daniel Jones out for Giants Sunday night at Buffalo (New York Daily News) - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) is out as expected for Sunday night’s visit to Buffalo, where the Giants are 15-point underdogs to the Bills with Tyrod Taylor starting at quarterback.
- Baltimore Ravens revisit 2017 London loss ahead of Titans game (ESPN) - The last and only other time the Baltimore Ravens played in England, coach John Harbaugh spent the flight home watching his team’s 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He couldn’t believe what he saw. His team was unrecognizable.
