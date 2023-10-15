Browns vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 6 today against the San Francisco 49ers. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: FOX - Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) & Greg Olsen (analyst).

FOX - Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) & Greg Olsen (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 53 degrees (feels like 49 degrees) with a 58% chance of rain. 15 MPH winds from the Northwest.

53 degrees (feels like 49 degrees) with a 58% chance of rain. 15 MPH winds from the Northwest. Odds: 49ers by 9.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

49ers by 9.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 36

TV Distribution Map

The game will be televised on FOX.

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns’ uniform will be white jerseys, white pants, and white helmets.

Here is the Week 6 poster for the Ravens vs. Browns game:

Faithful to the Browns pic.twitter.com/vwXyioyLsz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 13, 2023

Connections

Browns WR Marquise Goodwin (2017-19), DT Maurice Hurst (2021), special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (S, 2013-14), senior offensive assistant Bill Musgrave (QB, 1991-94) and offensive line coach Scott Peters (OL, 2004) are all former 49ers.

(2017-19), DT (2021), special teams coordinator (S, 2013-14), senior offensive assistant (QB, 1991-94) and offensive line coach Scott Peters (OL, 2004) are all former 49ers. 49ers S Tashaun Gipson (2012-15) is a former Brown.

(2012-15) is a former Brown. Browns tight ends coach TC McCartney (2015, 2017-18,offensive assistant/quality control) and linebackers coach Jason Tarver (2001-03, 2005-10, 2015-17, various roles) previously served on the 49ers coaching staff.

(2015, 2017-18,offensive assistant/quality control) and linebackers coach (2001-03, 2005-10, 2015-17, various roles) previously served on the 49ers coaching staff. Browns VP of Research and Strategy Dave Giuliani previously served on the 49ers staff as a contract and research analyst.

previously served on the 49ers staff as a contract and research analyst. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan served as the OC for the Browns in 2014, while his assistants Steve Wilks , Brian Fleury , Johnny Holland and Anthony Lynn also coached for the Browns previously.

served as the OC for the Browns in 2014, while his assistants , , and also coached for the Browns previously. 49ers assistant coach Nick Sorensen also played DB for Cleveland from 2007-10.

History