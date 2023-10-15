Browns vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 6 today against the San Francisco 49ers. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH
- TV Channel: FOX - Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) & Greg Olsen (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 53 degrees (feels like 49 degrees) with a 58% chance of rain. 15 MPH winds from the Northwest.
- Odds: 49ers by 9.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 36
TV Distribution Map
The game will be televised on FOX.
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns’ uniform will be white jerseys, white pants, and white helmets.
- Here is the Week 6 poster for the Ravens vs. Browns game:
Connections
- Browns WR Marquise Goodwin (2017-19), DT Maurice Hurst (2021), special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (S, 2013-14), senior offensive assistant Bill Musgrave (QB, 1991-94) and offensive line coach Scott Peters (OL, 2004) are all former 49ers.
- 49ers S Tashaun Gipson (2012-15) is a former Brown.
- Browns tight ends coach TC McCartney (2015, 2017-18,offensive assistant/quality control) and linebackers coach Jason Tarver (2001-03, 2005-10, 2015-17, various roles) previously served on the 49ers coaching staff.
- Browns VP of Research and Strategy Dave Giuliani previously served on the 49ers staff as a contract and research analyst.
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan served as the OC for the Browns in 2014, while his assistants Steve Wilks, Brian Fleury, Johnny Holland and Anthony Lynn also coached for the Browns previously.
- 49ers assistant coach Nick Sorensen also played DB for Cleveland from 2007-10.
History
- The Browns have a 12-8 all-time record against the 49ers.
- The last time these two teams met was on October 7, 2019, when the 49ers killed the Browns 31-3. Cleveland was out-gained in yards 446 to 180.
