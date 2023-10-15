Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/15/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Trent Williams: Myles Garrett ‘doesn’t have a weakness’ (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns defense is facing a big challenge on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Cleveland’s hopes rest on a defense that had its share of difficulties against the Baltimore Ravens in their last game. The fact that the Ravens took a bit of the swagger out of them should have the Browns defense ready to go on Sunday to show that the first three weeks of the season were not a fluke.
- Browns vs. 49ers: 4 things to watch (Curtiss Brown) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the game. Enter quarterback P.J. Walker. The 28-year-old has experience in this league, and he has proven at times to be a capable backup, as we saw during his time with the Carolina Panthers.
- Browns elevate P.J. Walker and a WR (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns take on the San Francisco 49ers in a game that the home team fans have very low expectations. QB Deshaun Watson may not be available for a couple of more games which leaves rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and veteran practice squad QB PJ Walker to take over the position.
- Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 6 Preview and Prediction (Chris Pokorny) - This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Below, we analyze a few advantages, disadvantages, and general thoughts about the two teams before getting to our predictions for the game.
- Way too early 2024 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 6.0 (Jackson McCurry) - Another week has come and gone in the football season and we’re already in mid-October, but it seems like it just started. The action has been exciting at both the collegiate and NFL levels regardless of the panic, doom, and gloom the Cleveland Browns have caused by their own accords.
Cleveland Browns:
- Deshaun Watson could miss multiple more games with strain-like deep contusion in rotator cuff (cleveland.com) - Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for his second straight game — against the 5-0 49ers on Sunday — and could miss multiple more games with his right rotator cuff contusion, a league source tells cleveland.com.
- Dawand Jones-Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett-Trent Williams top Browns-49ers individual battles (Beacon Journal) - Dawand Jones made his first NFL start in Week 2 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. All that meant for the Browns rookie right tackle was going up against a former Defensive Player of the Year in T.J. Watt. Four weeks later, Jones is once again finding himself right in the crosshairs of a critical individual matchup against a former Defensive Player of the Year when the Browns play host to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. This time, it’ll be Jones’ fellow former Ohio State Buckeye Nick Bosa.
- What can Browns learn from Baker Mayfield when it comes to Deshaun Watson? (Terry Pluto) - The Browns are wise to let Deshaun Watson sit out Sunday’s game vs. San Francisco. I’ve been hearing from Baker Mayfield fans about how he played in 2021 with a bad left (non-throwing) shoulder. He was medically cleared to play. He played, and for the most part, he stunk.
- It’s up to defense to ensure P.J. Walker Era has any chance at success against 49ers (Browns Zone) - Welcome to the start of the P.J. Walker Era, P.J. Walker proprietor. We don’t know how long the P.J. Walker Era will last because, well, these are the Browns, one of the most unpredictable teams in the NFL.
NFL:
- How Jonathan Taylor, Colts agreed on new contract (ESPN) - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had a bounce in his step Wednesday afternoon while preparing to suit up for his first padded practice of the season.
- Daniel Jones isn’t the (only) problem in New York (The Ringer) - The New YOrk Giants’ decision to pay their polarizing quarterback $40 million hasn’t aged well. But the contract isn’t as bad as you think—and the larger rebuild for the team is still on track.
- Jets CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against Eagles (NFL.com) - Cornerback Sauce Gardner will officially miss the first game of his NFL career on Sunday. New York has downgraded Gardner to out due to a concussion, meaning the 2-3 Jets will have to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles with an even more patchwork secondary.
- Bucs’ Lavonte David has worn creamsicle, but his game isn’t antiquated (Tampa Bay Times) - The 33-year-old linebacker is the only player on the current roster to have worn the retro uniform, but he’s still a force on the team, second this season in tackles.
Let’s be honest - how are you feeling about the Browns chances today against the 49ers?
Loading comments...