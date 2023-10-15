Browns vs 49ers: David Njoku Sunday AM play expectation update

The Cleveland Browns will need all the help they can get today against the San Francisco 49ers. With QB Deshaun Watson, OL Joel Bitonio and WR Cedric Tillman out, on top of RB Nick Chubb and OL Jack Conklin already out, the Browns offense needs any little advantage that they can get.

Enter TE David Njoku.

Njoku shared with the world this week how bad his burns actually were in a couple of photos. The tight end didn’t practice all week to try to help his burns heal but, according to multiple reports, he will give it a go on Sunday:

Browns’ TE David Njoku, listed as questionable for Sunday due to burn injuries that he sustained on his hand and face, is expected to play vs. the 49ers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2023

Despite those horrific burns, Njoku played just days later in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. He led Cleveland with six receptions for 46 yards with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback.

This week, against the vaunted 49ers, veteran PJ Walker will be throwing the ball to Njoku and the rest of the Browns weapons.

After posting the pictures this week, Cleveland’s tight end talked about the experience:

David Njoku spoke today, said he’s grateful to God to be alive.



Said his eyes were open when the whole thing happened and he’s blessed to have his vision and his breath. #Browns pic.twitter.com/Cc6yxwUeQb — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 13, 2023

Players and coaches have lauded Njoku for his toughness playing two weeks ago. It looks like he will carry that toughness on with him into Week 6 as the Browns look to create an upset.