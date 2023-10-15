San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns face a tough test after their bye week against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Can Cleveland use their defense and the weather to pull off a home upset?

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns

Date/Time: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Television: FOX - Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) & Greg Olsen (analyst)

Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

We will have open threads for each quarter of the game and would love for you to comment along with us. As always, GO BROWNS!