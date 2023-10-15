Browns, Niners inactives reports: San Fran LB can’t go, Elijah Mitchell active

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers are getting set to kickoff in Week 6 of the NFL season. We have known that the Browns would be without QB Deshaun Watson for a couple of days with OL Joel Bitonio and WR Cedric Tillman joining him as well.

For the 49ers, health has mostly been on their side with RB Elijah Mitchell and LB Dre Greenlaw the two names up in the air going into today’s game.

Just 90 minutes before the 49ers vs Browns kicks off, both teams have sent in their inactive reports.

Browns Inactives

QB Deshaun Watson

OL Joel Bitonio

WR Cedric Tillman

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

No real surprises for Cleveland on this list as rookie OL Luke Wypler joins the active players for the game with Bitonio out.

Both questionable players, TE David Njoku and OL Ethan Pocic, will play today.

49ers Inactives

LB Dre Greenlaw

RB Ty Davis-Price

OL Matt Pryor

DL Kalia Davis

LB Jalen Graham

TE Brayden Willis

QB Brandon Allen (Emergency QB)

DE Randy Gregory will make his San Francisco debut while missing Greenlaw hurts for the Niners vaunted defense.