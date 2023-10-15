 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Browns, 49ers get into a pregame fight/skirmish

Uncertain what led to the two teams engaging in this way

By Jared Mueller
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers didn’t wait until the 1 PM kickoff to get physical. Prior to the game, the two teams came face-to-face with shoving occurring. Players like Juan Thornhill, Elijah Moore, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams were involved early:

It is likely we will get more information about what led to the fight after the game.

