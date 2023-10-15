Video: Browns, 49ers get into a pregame fight/skirmish

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers didn’t wait until the 1 PM kickoff to get physical. Prior to the game, the two teams came face-to-face with shoving occurring. Players like Juan Thornhill, Elijah Moore, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams were involved early:

Pregame fight just broke out at midfield between #Browns and #49ers. Officials rushed in to try to restore order pic.twitter.com/duEpzP8m9F — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 15, 2023

It is likely we will get more information about what led to the fight after the game.