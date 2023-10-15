Touchdown! Creative play call leads Kareem Hunt into the endzone

The Cleveland Browns finally got into the endzone against the San Francisco 49ers. Instead of the “tush push” that has been used for years, the Browns had TE Harrison Bryant pitch the ball to RB Kareem Hunt for a touchdown:
A creative playcall off of what the rest of the league has been doing on 3rd and 4th down with short yards to go.
