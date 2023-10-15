 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Touchdown! Creative play call leads Kareem Hunt into the endzone

“Tush push” turns into a RB sweep and a TD

By Jared Mueller
Syndication: The Tennessean Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cleveland Browns finally got into the endzone against the San Francisco 49ers. Instead of the “tush push” that has been used for years, the Browns had TE Harrison Bryant pitch the ball to RB Kareem Hunt for a touchdown:

A creative playcall off of what the rest of the league has been doing on 3rd and 4th down with short yards to go.

