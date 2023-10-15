 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Coop with a great catch, DB got “Moss’d”

Just an impressive catch by the Browns top receiver

By Jared Mueller
Syndication: The Tennessean Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Made famous by WR Randy Moss, catching a ball over the head of a defensive player is now called “Getting Moss’d.” Cleveland Browns top receiver Amari Cooper “Moss’d” a San Francisco 49ers defender in Week 6:

The Browns finished the drive with a field goal to tie the game 10-10.

Stick with us in the 3rd quarter thread chat to talk with fellow fans and DBN staff.

