Coop with a great catch, DB got “Moss’d”

Made famous by WR Randy Moss, catching a ball over the head of a defensive player is now called “Getting Moss’d.” Cleveland Browns top receiver Amari Cooper “Moss’d” a San Francisco 49ers defender in Week 6:
AMARI COOPER SHEEEEEEEESH— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023
The Browns finished the drive with a field goal to tie the game 10-10.
