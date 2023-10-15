Video: Brock Purdy throws his first INT of 2023, Martin Emerson gets the pick

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers are tied shortly after halftime. QB Brock Purdy, who was in the MVP conversation before the game, has not played well. Here, CB Martin Emerson gets his first interception of his career as Purdy throws his first pick of the 2023 season:
A nice start to the second half for Cleveland’s defense.
