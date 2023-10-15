 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Funny interaction between Kevin Stefanski and Tony Grossi

Browns coach has quick response to long-term Browns media member

By Jared Mueller
San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Everything is better after a Cleveland Browns victory. Everything.

For Browns fans, HC Kevin Stefanski and long-time media member Tony Grossi are two polarizing figures around the team. Obviously, Stefanski has a much bigger impact on the team but Grossi has been a Cleveland media member for a long, long time.

After the Browns beat the San Francisco 49ers, the two had a funny interaction regarding the pregame fracas:

While meaningless, for many Cleveland fans, it is great to find fun things to focus on after a victory.

