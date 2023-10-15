Browns open as road favorites against the Colts

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 2-point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their Week 7 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 39.5.

The Browns (3-2) are coming off of a surprising 19-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Cleveland’s defense dominated in the game, although they took advantage of the 49ers being without their top two offensive stars during the game. Cleveland got by with P.J. Walker as their quarterback, and also had some luck on their side with some penalties going their way, and the 49ers missing a 41-yard field goal that would have won the game.

The Colts (3-3) are coming off of a 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis will be without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, but veteran Gardner Minshew still has his moments. Turnovers were an issue against Jacksonville, though, as Minshew threw three interceptions. The Colts did get RB Jonathan Taylor back recently, but he is still getting acclimated to things.

