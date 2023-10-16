Daily Dawg Chow 10/16: Browns upset 49ers, improve to 3-2 on the season

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns stun 49ers with tenacious defense, as P.J. Walker gets a 19-17 win for Cleveland (Chris Pokorny) The Browns came in as heavy underdogs, but handed San Francisco their first loss.
- Browns defense: Least yards given up through 5 games in over 50 years (Jared Mueller) Jim Schwartz’s unit has made life difficult for a bunch of quarterbacks in 2023
- Browns vs Niners: BROWNIES & FROWNIES from Cleveland’s big upset (Barry Shuck) Cleveland had a date with the NFL’s best club with San Francisco coming to the Lake Shore
- Coop with a great catch, DB got “Moss’d” (Jared Mueller) Just an impressive catch by the Browns top receiver
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns stun 49ers 19-17, hand San Francisco its first loss and QB Brock Purdy his first as starter (Associated Press) “I don’t think we deserved to win,” said 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa. “We didn’t underestimate them, but they did play better than us. We haven’t lost in a long time in the regular season, so it hurts a lot more.”
- NFL Week 6 Game Recap: Cleveland Browns 19, San Francisco 49ers 17 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics (PFF) “After a wild ending, the Cleveland Browns handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season and came away with a 19-17 victory in Week 6.”
- 49ers Injuries Shouldn’t Take Anything Away From Improbability of Browns’ Win (Sports Illustrated) “Even without two of their top offensive weapons, the 49ers still should’ve had the edge over the Browns, who were down their starting quarterback, running back, left guard and right tackle in their 19-17 win.”
- NFL Week 6 grades: Browns earn an ‘A’ for shocking victory over 49ers, Lions get an ‘A-’ for beating Bucs (CBS) “Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the Browns had gone 0-12 against undefeated teams that were 5-0 or better, but that streak is now over following their win over San Francisco. For the 49ers, the loss ended a 15-game regular-season winning streak, which had been tied for the longest in franchise history.”
- Browns defense dominates the 49ers in victory (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the Browns improbable upset of San Francisco on Sunday
