Listen: Cleveland’s own Andrew Siciliano calls missed FG, Browns win

The Cleveland Browns victory over the San Francisco 49ers was exciting for a variety of reasons. The Browns defense continues their hot start while doing something through five games that hasn’t happened in 50 years.

We even got a funny interaction between HC Kevin Stefanski and long-time Cleveland media member Tony Grossi after the game.

As we’ve seen year after year, the NFL is a week-to-week league. Few, if any, thought the 49ers would lose to the Browns. Similarly, only diehard New York Jets fans gave them a chance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The last two undefeated teams in the NFL went down on the road Sunday.

Something some missed was that Cleveland’s own Andrew Siciliano, well known for his time on NFL Network and the RedZone Channel, was on the radio broadcast in place of Jim Donovan. The Browns legendary radio host is fighting cancer.

Much like Cleveland’s sideline after the game, Siciliano got to celebrate his team’s victory while calling the late missed field goal:

Browns fans are second to none in the NFL. While those of us who have stepped into media, like Siciliano and this writer, have to hold a level of professionalism, it is still so exciting to get to see and cover the team-winning games. Especially games they were not expected to win and games that end in that fashion.

How do you think you would react if you were making the radio/television call of a Browns victory?