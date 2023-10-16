Watch Marquise Goodwin’s hilarious action as Browns kneel out Week 6 victory

Victory Monday is all about celebrating. Cleveland Browns WR Marquise Goodwin got in on the celebration early as he was the man at the back of the victory formation on Sunday and did a backflip as the game ended:

Marquise Goodwin backflipping on the final kneeldown (like he used to do when he was on the 49ers) was wonderful pic.twitter.com/bsqn7mDqdA — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) October 16, 2023

As noted above, Goodwin has done this previously both with the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday, he got to do so against his former team.

We could use a lot more Victory Mondays and a lot more Goodwin backflips in our lives!