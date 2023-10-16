 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch Marquise Goodwin’s hilarious action as Browns kneel out Week 6 victory

The Browns speedster has a history of backflipping at the end of games

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Victory Monday is all about celebrating. Cleveland Browns WR Marquise Goodwin got in on the celebration early as he was the man at the back of the victory formation on Sunday and did a backflip as the game ended:

As noted above, Goodwin has done this previously both with the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday, he got to do so against his former team.

We could use a lot more Victory Mondays and a lot more Goodwin backflips in our lives!

