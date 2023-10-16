Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 6

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Week 6 Defensive Snaps
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|51
|82%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Za'Darius Smith
|42
|78%
|1 QH.
|DL
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|37
|60%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|36
|58%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|27
|44%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Maurice Hurst
|25
|40%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Shelby Harris
|16
|26%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|15
|24%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|49
|79%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 sack, 3 TFL, 2 QH, 1 pass defended.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|39
|63%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 QH.
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|23
|37%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|LB
|Tony Fields
|1
|2%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|57
|92%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|47
|76%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined).
|CB
|M.J. Emerson
|45
|73%
|6 tackles (6 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
|CB
|Cameron Mitchell
|2
|3%
|No stats registered.
|CB
|Mike Ford
|2
|3%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|62
|100%
|5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined).
|S
|Juan Thornhill
|60
|97%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined).
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|46
|74%
|7 tackles (7 combined). 1 TFL.
- DL: All eyes are always on Myles Garrett, who was the Browns’ fifth-highest graded player by PFF, grading out to a 66.3. What was more telling, perhaps, is how they made LT Trent Williams have his lowest-graded game in years:
Trent Williams PFF grade vs #Browns front and Myles Garrett:— MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 16, 2023
- 50.6 off grade
- 33.8 pass block grade
- 57.6 run block grade
That's his lowest graded game since Week 17, 2018. pic.twitter.com/bCb1b3TxXv
Also doing well on the line were DT Dalvin Tomlinson (72.9) and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (71.7). Tomlinson may not have flashed on the stat sheet, but as Greg Olsen kept pointing out on commentary, there were stretches in which he was getting such quick penetration that he was disrupting plays.
- LB: This was a terrific game for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was doing a good job reading Brock Purdy on playaction passes. JOK was the Browns’ highest-graded defender, grading out to an 89.8. Anthony Walker departed the game early and is in the concussion protocol.
- CB: Although the Browns didn’t allow Purdy to have a good game, between penalties and a couple of key catches allowed, none of the Browns’ cornerbacks ranked highly this week. M.J. Emerson had an interception.
- S: From a snap count perspective, this was the first time this season that the Browns played three safeties most of the game. Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill both played the whole game, but Rodney McLeod still played 74% of the snaps and led the Browns with 7 tackles.
