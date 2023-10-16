 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 6

JOK had a breakout game for Cleveland.

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 6 Defensive Snaps

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 51 82% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 1 QH.
DL Za'Darius Smith 42 78% 1 QH.
DL Dalvin Tomlinson 37 60% 1 tackle (1 combined).
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo 36 58% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Jordan Elliott 27 44% 1 tackle (1 combined).
DL Maurice Hurst 25 40% No stats registered.
DL Shelby Harris 16 26% No stats registered.
DL Alex Wright 15 24% 1 tackle (1 combined).
Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 49 79% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 sack, 3 TFL, 2 QH, 1 pass defended.
LB Sione Takitaki 39 63% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 QH.
LB Anthony Walker 23 37% 1 tackle (1 combined).
LB Tony Fields 1 2% No stats registered.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 57 92% 1 assist (1 combined).
CB Greg Newsome 47 76% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined).
CB M.J. Emerson 45 73% 6 tackles (6 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
CB Cameron Mitchell 2 3% No stats registered.
CB Mike Ford 2 3% No stats registered.
Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 62 100% 5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined).
S Juan Thornhill 60 97% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined).
S Rodney McLeod 46 74% 7 tackles (7 combined). 1 TFL.
  • DL: All eyes are always on Myles Garrett, who was the Browns’ fifth-highest graded player by PFF, grading out to a 66.3. What was more telling, perhaps, is how they made LT Trent Williams have his lowest-graded game in years:

Also doing well on the line were DT Dalvin Tomlinson (72.9) and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (71.7). Tomlinson may not have flashed on the stat sheet, but as Greg Olsen kept pointing out on commentary, there were stretches in which he was getting such quick penetration that he was disrupting plays.

  • LB: This was a terrific game for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was doing a good job reading Brock Purdy on playaction passes. JOK was the Browns’ highest-graded defender, grading out to an 89.8. Anthony Walker departed the game early and is in the concussion protocol.
  • CB: Although the Browns didn’t allow Purdy to have a good game, between penalties and a couple of key catches allowed, none of the Browns’ cornerbacks ranked highly this week. M.J. Emerson had an interception.
  • S: From a snap count perspective, this was the first time this season that the Browns played three safeties most of the game. Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill both played the whole game, but Rodney McLeod still played 74% of the snaps and led the Browns with 7 tackles.

