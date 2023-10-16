Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 6

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 6 Defensive Snaps - - - - - - - - - - Pos Player Plays % Stats DL Myles Garrett 51 82% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 1 QH. DL Za'Darius Smith 42 78% 1 QH. DL Dalvin Tomlinson 37 60% 1 tackle (1 combined). DL Ogbo Okoronkwo 36 58% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL, 1 QH. DL Jordan Elliott 27 44% 1 tackle (1 combined). DL Maurice Hurst 25 40% No stats registered. DL Shelby Harris 16 26% No stats registered. DL Alex Wright 15 24% 1 tackle (1 combined). Pos Player Plays % Stats LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 49 79% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 sack, 3 TFL, 2 QH, 1 pass defended. LB Sione Takitaki 39 63% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 sack, 1 QH. LB Anthony Walker 23 37% 1 tackle (1 combined). LB Tony Fields 1 2% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats CB Denzel Ward 57 92% 1 assist (1 combined). CB Greg Newsome 47 76% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). CB M.J. Emerson 45 73% 6 tackles (6 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended. CB Cameron Mitchell 2 3% No stats registered. CB Mike Ford 2 3% No stats registered. Pos Player Plays % Stats S Grant Delpit 62 100% 5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined). S Juan Thornhill 60 97% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). S Rodney McLeod 46 74% 7 tackles (7 combined). 1 TFL.

DL: All eyes are always on Myles Garrett, who was the Browns’ fifth-highest graded player by PFF, grading out to a 66.3. What was more telling, perhaps, is how they made LT Trent Williams have his lowest-graded game in years:

Trent Williams PFF grade vs #Browns front and Myles Garrett:



- 50.6 off grade

- 33.8 pass block grade

- 57.6 run block grade



That's his lowest graded game since Week 17, 2018. pic.twitter.com/bCb1b3TxXv — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 16, 2023

Also doing well on the line were DT Dalvin Tomlinson (72.9) and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (71.7). Tomlinson may not have flashed on the stat sheet, but as Greg Olsen kept pointing out on commentary, there were stretches in which he was getting such quick penetration that he was disrupting plays.