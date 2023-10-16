Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 6

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Week 6 Offensive Snaps
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|P.J. Walker
|75
|99%
|18-of-32 (56.3%) for 192 yards, 2 INT. 3 carries, 1 yard.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|38
|50%
|17 carries, 84 yards (4.9 YPC). 2 catches, 7 yards (2 targets).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|28
|37%
|12 carries, 47 yards (3.9 YPC), 1 TD. 3 catches, 24 yards (3 targets).
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|1
|1%
|No stats registered.
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|64
|84%
|4 catches, 108 yards (8 targets).
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|61
|80%
|0 catches (1 target).
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|61
|80%
|4 catches, 19 yards (7 targets). 1 carry, 8 yards.
|WR
|Marquise Goodwin
|15
|20%
|1 catch, 4 yards (2 targets). 1 carry, 20 yards.
|WR
|David Bell
|10
|13%
|1 catch, 6 yards (3 targets).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|63
|83%
|3 catches, 24 yards (4 targets).
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|27
|36%
|0 catches (1 target).
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|7
|9%
|0 catches (2 targets).
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|76
|100%
|OL
|Michael Dunn
|76
|100%
|OL
|Ethan Pocic
|76
|100%
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|76
|100%
|OL
|Dawand Jones
|76
|100%
|OL
|James Hudson
|4
|5%
|OL
|Nick Harris
|2
|3%
- QB: It wasn’t a special game by P.J. Walker by any stretch of the imagination. You could argue that he was a liability, as he threw two interceptions, and nearly blew the game with his decision to throw the ball in traffic in the closing moments. However, what was more important was that the offensive gameplan and playcalling was more suited for a quarterback not named Deshaun Watson, and Walker stayed calm within the flow of the game.
- RB: Cleveland’s running game came alive again against one of the league’s top defenses. I made a prediction before the game that Kareem Hunt would see more action, and he was in the lineup right out of the gate and had a big role in the game. That didn’t limit Jerome Ford, though, who still got more snaps and had some big carries in the fourth quarter, looking a little like Nick Chubb, who was known for his game-closing ability. Hunt was the Browns’ fifth-highest graded player by PFF, grading out to a 69.8.
- WR: What a job by Amari Cooper, who had big catches on all of the Browns’ offensive drives that helped get them back in the game and then pull ahead. Marquise Goodwin had an early 20-yard run on a reverse. Elijah Moore still can’t seem to make defenders miss after the catch; however, he was wide open on a route in the fourth quarter that Walker couldn’t hit him on. David Bell had a key fourth down reception.
- TE: The stats for David Njoku look light, but remember that two screen passes — one for a touchdown, and both combining for about 50 yards — were called back due to penalties on the offensive line. Harrison Bryant continued his gadget role, pitching the ball (for a run) to Hunt on his touchdown, and acting as though he might snap the ball on a possible fake punt. Njoku was the Browns’ highest-graded player on offense by PFF, grading to a 77.7.
- OL: I’m not sure how Michael Dunn graded in place of Joel Bitonio, but the Browns survived with him in there. Dawand Jones was the Browns’ top-graded offensive lineman by PFF, grading out to a 73.5, followed by Ethan Pocic (71.9). Jedrick Wills also had his best game of the season, according to PFF, although it was more of a stable game as opposed to an elite grade. We’ll take it.
Loading comments...