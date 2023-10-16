Video: Browns defense copies Niners entrance before beating them

The Cleveland Browns defense brought everything they had in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. The defense was the primary reason the team was victorious and set a mark not seen in over 50 years.

Not only did the Browns defense bring everything they had on the field but they also copied the 49ers signature entrance before the game started:

Tell the Lawyers come find us. Copyright pic.twitter.com/sWAtIeZcIm — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) October 16, 2023

Cleveland’s defense talks the talk but walks the walk. Can’t ask for anything more than that.