Video: Browns defense copies Niners entrance before beating them

Would have looked foolish in a loss but came before a big victory

By Jared Mueller
The Cleveland Browns defense brought everything they had in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. The defense was the primary reason the team was victorious and set a mark not seen in over 50 years.

Not only did the Browns defense bring everything they had on the field but they also copied the 49ers signature entrance before the game started:

Cleveland’s defense talks the talk but walks the walk. Can’t ask for anything more than that.

